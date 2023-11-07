Uganda: Govt Hands Over Bodies of Tourists Killed in Queen Elizabeth National Park

Government has finally handed over the bodies of two foreign tourists killed in Queen Elizabeth National Park last month.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday that they have been working with forensic experts from the UK and South Africa to prepare the postmortem report for the two foreigners.

"The bodies of the deceased foreign tourists were last Wednesday handed over and repatriated to the UK for further management. Our thoughts continue to be with their loved ones considering the painful wait but we had to effectively coordinate and share our findings with the UK team," Enanga said.

He noted that all the legal formalities in Uganda, lines of inquiries, findings and timelines of events aligned with GPS phone evidence were shared with the UK teams

"The full postmortem report was also hand over to the UK team. We want to assure all Ugandan and visitors that after this tragic incident there were very significant improvements in the security at all tourists sites in the country. Our investigating team in CID is coordinating with UPDF to recover exhibits which were found with the ADF rebel commander arrested last week to help in investigations."

Cabinet a few weeks ago gave a green light to plans to name a road after two foreign tourists killed inside Queen Elizabeth National Park by suspected ADF rebels.

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said that cabinet had passed a resolution to name one of the roads in the country after David Jim Barlow,a British citizen and his South African wife, Emmaretia Celia Geyer who were killed together with their Ugandan driver, Eric Alyai.

Last week, the UPDF killed four people suspected to be part of the ADF rebel group that killed the two tourists together with their driver.

Also in the operation carried out by the UPDF Marine, a man suspected to be the commander of the splinter group that attacked the tourists was captured alive.

Efforts to track and either arrest of put out of action the rest of the members of ADF are ongoing by the UPDF.