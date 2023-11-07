Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Ethiopia Establishes a Committee to Recruit Election Board Chairperson

7 November 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has designated a committee to nominate a chairperson for the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE).

The eight-member committee is tasked with the recruitment of candidates to replace Birtukan Mideksa, who resigned from her position in June citing personal need for "a long-term rest to maintain my health."

Accordingly, priest Tagay Tadele, will be the chairperson of the committee, whereas professor Teketel Yohanes, Bayeh Bezabih, Dr. Yohanes Benti, Kassahun Follo, Erigbe Gebrehawariya, Engidaye Eshete, and Engineer Melaku Ezezew, constitute members.

The committee will soon begin receiving proposed nominees, Ethiopian News Agancy (ENA) reported. The PM's designation of the committee is based on article 102 of the country's constitution and article 5/1 of the Election Board Proclamation 1133/2019, according to ENA.

