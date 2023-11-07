Rwanda: Suspended Governor Gasana Faces Two Charges

The National Public Prosecution Authority has submitted to Nyagatare Primary Court, the file case of suspended Governor Emmanuel Gasana for a bail hearing.

Before his arrest on October 26, the Prime Minister suspended Gasana from the duties of being Eastern province Governor on October 25.

Speaking to The New Times, Faustin Nkusi, the prosecution spokesperson stated that the case file was received on October 30 from Rwanda Investigation Bureau and submitted to the court on November 6.

Nkusi highlighted that Gasana faces two charges; soliciting and accepting illegal benefits and abusing his functions.

The crimes are punishable by the law on fighting corruption in Articles 4 and 15.

Gasana's arrest, according to RIB, was the result of an investigation into suspected criminal activities he allegedly committed during his term as the Eastern Province Governor, allegedly for personal gain.

Gasana has been governor of Eastern Province for two and a half years, having been appointed by President Paul Kagame on March 15, 2021.

Before that, he had served as the governor of Southern Province.

He has also previously worked as the Commissioner General of the Rwanda National Police (RNP) and subsequently Inspector General of Police between 2009 to 2018.

Before transitioning to RNP, he was a Brigadier General in Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) where he previously served as acting Chief of Logistics for the army.