Uganda: Museveni Declares War On Kenyan Fuel Middlemen

6 November 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Diesel

I. Middlemen's price - $118

II. Price from bulk suppliers or Refiners -$83

Petrol

I. Middlemen's price -$97.5

II. Bulk suppliers or Refiners' price- $61.5

Kerosene:

I. Middlemen's price - $114

II. Bulk suppliers or Refiners' price - $79

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has reached an agreement with his East African counterparts William Ruto and Samia Suluhu to cut out petroleum product middlemen in Kenya, whom he blames for continued high pump prices.

"Uganda imports petroleum products of the magnitude of 2.5 billion litres per annum valued at about US$ 2bn. Without my knowledge, our wonderful People, were buying this huge quantity of petroleum products from middlemen in Kenya. A whole country buying from middlemen in Kenya or anywhere else," Museveni remarked in a message on X.

"Why not buy from the Refineries abroad and transport through Kenya and Tanzania, cutting out the cost created by middlemen?"

He said he got to know this information from whistle-blowers and handed the matter to Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu to handle but the matter was never handled.

"When I studied the issue, I discovered that we lose so much by buying through the middlemen. We have now contracted bulk and Refinery suppliers able to give us the lower prices. I have discussed this with H.E Ruto, the President of Kenya and our delegation is now in Dar-es-Salaam, discussing with Her Excellency Samia Suluhu."

He concluded by saying, " I can assure the Inland East Africans of competitive petroleum products, free of distributions caused by middlemen. The whole of Uganda, North- Western Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Western Kenya, South Sudan and Eastern DRC, will benefit ."

"The internal parasites who have been cheating their country, have launched a social-media and mainstream media campaign against our liberation- resistance plan against okuseerwa (being over-charged). As usual, we are ready to confront the parasites."

"Down with the social-media and mainstream media misinformers," he said on X.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.