Uganda: Museveni Starts Preparations for Afcon2027

As Uganda starts preparations to Co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the fate of which region will be blessed with brand-new infrastructure rests on the head of state.

The President's decision will come after analyzing the report from the Inter-ministerial committee that climaxed their inspection of the proposed host venues over the weekend.

The inter-ministerial committee led by the National Council of Sports General Secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel included members from the Ministry of Sport, Finance, Internal Affairs, Health, tourism and Lands plus government agencies including the Civil Aviation Authority, Uganda Tourism Board, Federation Of Uganda Football associations among others.

They inspected the proposed venues and interacted with the respective local authorities in Lira, Soroti, Fort Portal and Hoima.

According to Ogwel, the head of state will make key decisions this week after receiving the committee's report.

Uganda hopes to construct a 20000-seater international stadium in Hoima due to the international aircraft under construction there while Soroti and Lira airstrips are also considered options.

Local leaders promise to give maximum support to the Afcon 2027 Pamoja bid project.

Uganda won the bid to co-host the biggest football showpiece on the continent with Kenya and Tanzania a month ago.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has voted 9-year-old tennis player Joseph Sebatindira and the Rugby Cranes 7s as the best sports personalities of October and September respectively.

The unranked Sebatindira claimed Uganda's first event world gold table tennis medal after winning the Under 11 gold at the world table tennis youth contender championships in Egypt last month. Sebatindira beat off competition from Lady Rugby Cranes who secured bronze at the 2023 Olympic qualifiers to qualify for the repechage tournament next year.

In the same way, the Rugby Cranes won the September gong after their third-place finish at the Africa men's cup in Zimbabwe to secure a place in the 2024 repechage tournament for the last chance of Olympics qualifiers.

The Rugby Cranes beat the national Ludo side, Uganda Doves and defended their African title.