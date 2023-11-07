Eritrea: Meeting On Social Service Provision Institutions

7 November 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Assab, 07 November 2023- Meeting on expansion and public usage of social service provision institutions and administrative services was conducted in the port city of Assab.

At the meeting on November 3, which was attended by more than 500 representatives of the administrations in the Assab sub-zone, topics such as the availability of potable water, health and educational services, public use of social service provision institutions, and the challenges the institutions are facing were discussed.

The Southern Red Sea Region Governor, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, spoke at the event and urged active engagement for improved results, noting that encouraging accomplishments have been recorded via coordinated efforts by the public and government institutions.

Additionally, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid called for robust public participation in the execution of development initiatives as well as prompt and effective administrative services.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid also provided a thorough briefing on the development initiatives that have been planned with the goal of raising public welfare.

