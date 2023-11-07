Namibia: Reconafrica Gets New Exploration Approval

Canadian company Reconnaissance Energy Africa and its joint venture partner, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor), have been granted approval to resume exploration in the northeast of the country.

This approval for the Second Renewal Exploration Period was granted by the mines and energy ministry (MME), and it is valid from 30 January 2024 to 29 January 2026.

The approval relates to ReconAfrica's approximately 6.3 million acres (some 2.5 million hectares) petroleum exploration licence (PEL) 73.

ReconAfrica is an oil and gas exploration in the Kavango Sedimentary Basin in the Kalahari Desert of north-eastern Namibia and north-western Botswana, where the company holds petroleum licenses, comprising approximately ~8.0 million contiguous acres (3.2 million hectares).

"We appreciate the MME recognising the significant capital deployed and the work programme ReconAfrica has executed during the First Renewal Exploration Period on PEL 73 over the past three years. During the first exploration period, the company has exceeded our work commitments through the drilling of three stratigraphic test wells, the acquisition of over 2 750km of 2D seismic and a ~5 000km2 eFTG survey. I would also like to take the opportunity to recognise the efforts of the ReconAfrica and Reconnaissance Energy Namibia teams in executing those programmes safely - and for the benefit of the people of Namibia. We look forward to executing an efficient exploration programme as we commence our drilling programme to test the high potential Damara Fold Belt and oil-prone rift plays," said Brian Reinsborough, president and CEO of ReconAfrica.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Company Namibia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under the terms of the Second Renewal Exploration period, ReconAfrica will acquire additional subsurface data.

This will include either 500 km of 2D seismic data, 1 200km2 of Enhanced Full Tensor Gradiometry data or a combination of these.

In addition, ReconAfrica will be required to design and drill one exploration or stratigraphic test well.

The approval of the Second Renewal Exploration Period is a key outcome as the company looks to continue exploring the potential of the Kavango Basin within PEL 73.

It is also an important outcome as ReconAfrica continues to progress its farm-out joint venture process.

In a statement, ReconAfrica noted that MME is Namibia's lead agency in attracting private investment in resource exploration and development through the provision of geo-scientific information on minerals and energy resources, and management of equitable and secure titles systems for the mining, petroleum and geothermal industries.

"It also carries prime responsibility for regulating these extractive industries and ensuring that safety, health and environmental standards are consistent with the relevant State and Commonwealth legislation, regulations and policies," ReconAfrica

stated.