Ethiopia Govt Wants Referendum on Amhara, Tigray Disputes

Ethiopia's government announced plans to resolve the territorial dispute between the Amhara and Tigray regions through a referendum, BBC reports.

The vote aims to bring resolution to the ongoing tensions that have jeopardized the delicate peace in Tigray. The conflict arose when Amhara forces took control of fertile lands previously held by Tigray during the 2020 conflict.

Allegations of ethnic cleansing by Amhara forces in the disputed areas were refuted by the regional government. The disputed areas, located near the Ethiopian-Sudanese border, were a significant source of contention during the two-year conflict between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government, which concluded with a peace agreement signed in South Africa last November.

