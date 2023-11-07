Angola: Athletes Nelson DA Luz and Mbala Nzola May Join Angola National Football Team

6 November 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Forwards Nelson da Luz and Mbala Nzola could return to the National Football Team after absences from the last squads.

Given their performance in their respective championships, Nelson da Luz, in the first division Portuguese League and Mbala Nzola in the Italian Serie A, it is expected that the national coach, Pedro Gonçalves, will include them in the squad that he will announce this Tuesday, starting at 3 pm, via Zoom, for the double clash of qualifiers for the World Championship in 2026.

On the 16th of this month, Angola will face Cabo Verde, for the first round of the qualification stage.

On the 20th, Angola will face Mauritius, for the second round.

