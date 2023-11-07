Angola: Air Maroc Resumes Flights to Angola

Luanda — The Moroccan national airliner Royal Air Maroc is to resume flights to Angola as from this month, given the tourism potential and the improvement of the business environment in the southern African country.

In a press release to which ANGOP had access on Monday, in Luanda Province, the company says that the return to Luanda, in particular, is emerging as a destination of choice for both tourists and foreign investors looking for partnerships in Angola, with a special focus on tourism, fisheries and trade.

The document states that more than 900 destinations in 170 countries, through 13 airlines, will be available to travellers in Luanda, emphasizing that Royal Air Maroc's main hub is located at Mohammed V Airport in Casablanca.

However, with African airlines expanding their operations and opening new routes and destinations, it is estimated that by 2037 the number of passengers on the continent's air routes will reach 334 million.

Luanda, capital city of Angola, alongside Lagos (Nigeria) and Nairobi (Kenya,) is on its way to becoming a vital hub city.

The Moroccan airliner's partnership with the Oneworld Airline Alliance is an important milestone for the company, which became the first African airline to join this network in 2020.

The airline connects Morocco to an extensive global network of more than 900 destinations in 170 territories, consolidating the country's position as Africa's leading hub and demonstrating its commitment to the highest industry standards in terms of customer service.

The airlines that are part of the Oneworld Alliance work together to guarantee a seamless and exceptional travelling experience.

