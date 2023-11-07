Angola: Government to Stop Building Public Housing Projects

6 November 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço said Monday in Caxito city, northern Bengo province that the Angolan state will stop building housing projects, after the construction of those announced for the provinces of Cuanza Norte, Malanje, Zaire and Cabinda is completed.

Speaking to the press after the inauguration of the housing project in Bengo province, João Lourenço said that it is up to the State to create policies to make building materials cheaper, which should be produced locally and to build affordable housing.

The president explained that the housing issue is the responsibility of several players, namely the private sector, cooperatives and the citizens under direct self-construction, as the State is just one of them.

Following the construction of the housing projects in above said provinces, the president said, the State will start building affordable social housing and creating policies to encourage the private sector, as well as prepare and create infrastructure for self-construction.

Lourenço urged housing co-operatives, whether existing or yet to be created, to do their part, and businesspeople to join or invest in the construction sector if they wish.

In recent years, the government built 14 housing projects, with around 39,000 homes, in Luanda, Benguela, Bié, Cuanza Sul, Huambo, Huíla, Namibe, Moxico and Uíge.

Luanda is the province with the most housing projects built, namely Kilamba, Sequele, Vida Pacífica, Zango Zero, KK5000, Zango 8000 and km 44.VIC/ADR/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.