Angola: Government to Stop Building Public Housing Projects

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço said Monday in Caxito city, northern Bengo province that the Angolan state will stop building housing projects, after the construction of those announced for the provinces of Cuanza Norte, Malanje, Zaire and Cabinda is completed.

Speaking to the press after the inauguration of the housing project in Bengo province, João Lourenço said that it is up to the State to create policies to make building materials cheaper, which should be produced locally and to build affordable housing.

The president explained that the housing issue is the responsibility of several players, namely the private sector, cooperatives and the citizens under direct self-construction, as the State is just one of them.

Following the construction of the housing projects in above said provinces, the president said, the State will start building affordable social housing and creating policies to encourage the private sector, as well as prepare and create infrastructure for self-construction.

Lourenço urged housing co-operatives, whether existing or yet to be created, to do their part, and businesspeople to join or invest in the construction sector if they wish.

In recent years, the government built 14 housing projects, with around 39,000 homes, in Luanda, Benguela, Bié, Cuanza Sul, Huambo, Huíla, Namibe, Moxico and Uíge.

Luanda is the province with the most housing projects built, namely Kilamba, Sequele, Vida Pacífica, Zango Zero, KK5000, Zango 8000 and km 44.VIC/ADR/AMP