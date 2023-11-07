Mozambique: - Eni to Start Drilling Four More Wells in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The Italian Energy Company ENI, which is already exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG), from Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin, off the coast of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, is getting ready to drill four more hydrocarbon wells.

At the moment, the company is in the preliminary stages of contracting integrated well testing services to support the gas production development activity in Mozambique.

The idea is to provide support for the well completion and testing development campaign, through cleaning services, among other things.

The contracted entity, according to Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Notícias', will supply equipment for testing wells, including installation on the drilling vessel.

The installation of the testing equipment should make it possible to support operations on land and at sea with qualified personnel for each service requested, not limited to the logistics base on the outskirts of the city of Pemba, the Cabo Delgado provincial capital.

A second floating platform is seen by the Italian company as the most efficient way to maximize the recovery and profitability of the gas resources discovered in the reserve.

If the schedule is met, the second floating platform will begin production in the second half of 2027, which means it could start up before the onshore gas liquefaction projects, which depend on the consolidation of security conditions in the face of the threats from Islamic terrorism in Cabo Delgado.