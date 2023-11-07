Mozambique: - Health Workers Guarantee Services for Another 15 Days

Maputo — The Association of United Health Professionals of Mozambique (APSUM) - which claims to represent nurses, laboratory technicians, drivers and other health sector professionals - guaranteed on Monday that its members will not go back on strike in the next 15 days.

The APSUM chairperson, Anselmo Muchave, told the press on Monday, in Maputo, that "we have suspended the strike for another 15 days, until 18 November.'

The suspension period for the health workers' strike ended on Sunday, but APSUM opted to extend the suspension.

According to Muchave, the suspension is the result of progress made in the negotiations between APSUM and the government.

"In order not to mix up our concerns and the demands resulting from the announcement of the election results, the health professionals are waiting peacefully in their workplaces until the situation normalizes so that they can address their demands', he said.

He urged all health professionals to be serene, vigilant, humble and supportive, to remain at their posts and wait for information from the ongoing dialogue.

Muchave called on the government to continue to resolve the association's problems, in order to avoid a possible return to strike action, especially during the approaching festive season.