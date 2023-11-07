Mozambique: - Health Workers Guarantee Services for Another 15 Days

7 November 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Association of United Health Professionals of Mozambique (APSUM) - which claims to represent nurses, laboratory technicians, drivers and other health sector professionals - guaranteed on Monday that its members will not go back on strike in the next 15 days.

The APSUM chairperson, Anselmo Muchave, told the press on Monday, in Maputo, that "we have suspended the strike for another 15 days, until 18 November.'

The suspension period for the health workers' strike ended on Sunday, but APSUM opted to extend the suspension.

According to Muchave, the suspension is the result of progress made in the negotiations between APSUM and the government.

"In order not to mix up our concerns and the demands resulting from the announcement of the election results, the health professionals are waiting peacefully in their workplaces until the situation normalizes so that they can address their demands', he said.

He urged all health professionals to be serene, vigilant, humble and supportive, to remain at their posts and wait for information from the ongoing dialogue.

Muchave called on the government to continue to resolve the association's problems, in order to avoid a possible return to strike action, especially during the approaching festive season.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.