Tunisia Takes Part in Ecomondo 2023 in Rimini

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP correspondent Amal Ben Hajiba) - Over 1,500 enterprises are taking part in Ecomondo, the Green Technology Expo, organised on November 7-10 by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy.

Some ten Tunisian companies operating in sustainable development and circular economy are taking part in this exhibition held this year under the theme of "Ecological Transition Ecosystem." Their participation is organised by the Tunis International Centre for Environmental Technologies (French: CITET).

Companies from several countries in Europe, Africa, America and the Middle East as well as China and India are taking part in this event, IEG Manager Alessandra Astolfi said during a networking event for journalists held on Monday.

These companies are active in environment services, solutions and technologies, water management, waste disposal, textiles, bioenergy and soil management and protection, the official added.

This exhibition, which brings together stakeholders in relevant industries and circular economy, also provides an opportunity to focus on renewable energies, the water sector and waste management and discuss a whole range of issues of importance to Africa, the Middle East and Europe, she told TAP.

The event aims to network participating companies and forge partnerships between Italian and African businesses through solutions presented by these companies operating in waste recycling, water desalination, sanitation and agricultural projects.

The aim is also to strengthen relations with the African continent, which is a large continent and a large market with significant potential in terms of available raw materials and renewable energy sources, she highlighted.