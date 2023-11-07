Morocco: Mediterranean Muay Thai Championship 2023 - Morocco Takes Seven Gold Medals

7 November 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Moroccan muay thai team won seven gold medals at the Mediterranean muay thai championship, held from November 2 to 5 in Loutráki, Greece.

The women's medals were won by Keltoum Akhlouf (-48 kg), Oumaima Belouarath (-51 kg), Salma Ajbour (-54 kg) and Inas Boulabraj (-60 kg). For the men's category, the gold was snatched by Amine Chtioui (-54 kg), Abdelali Zahidi (-71 kg) and Aziz El Fellak (-81 kg).

The national muay thai team, which took part in this championship, was coached by Mustapha Kotbi and Othman El Ouahabi, while Moroccan refereeing was represented by international referee Mustapha El Ghannam.

