Kenya's Daniel Simiu Makes Final Shortlist for World Athletics Award

Nairobi — Kenya's 10,000m world silver medalist Daniel Simiu Ebenyo has made the final shortlist for the International Fair Play Award at this year's World Athletics Awards set to be staged in December.

Simiu was nominated for his brilliant act in saluting compatriot Sabastian Sawe as he overtook him to win gold at last month's World Road Running Championships in Riga.

With gas and strength running off his feet, Simiu smiled as the stronger Sawe surged past him to go on and win gold in the men's half marathon, and to appreciate his effort, swished in a salute to his teammate as he managed to stay close for silver.

He will contest for the award with Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey and Britain's Jessica Warner-Judd who also displayed sportsman-like behavior at the World Championships in Oregon.

After securing silver in the women's 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, Gidey went back to comfort Netherlands' Sifan Hassan after Hassan's dramatic fall on the home straight.

For Warner-Judd, she finished eighth in the 10,000m final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest, and was the only athlete to wait and shake hands with the final placed runner who completed the event some distance behind the rest of the field.