Namibia: Agronomic Board Revises Horticulture Imports

The Namibian Agronomic Board (NAB) has revised the number of crops closed for importation from 12 to seven out of a total of 20 on the special import permit for the period 1-30 November.

This is an indication that Namibian horticultural producers will not be able to meet the country's demand for all these crops during November.

Removed from the original list of crops that were closed for importation from 1- 30 November, are English cucumber, green pepper, jam tomato, cocktail/cherry mini plum tomato, as well as lettuce (iceberg).

According to a notice to all horticulture traders signed by NAB chief executive Fidelis Mwazi on 2 November, the revision of the importation list is in line with the Agronomic Industry Act and the Namibian Horticulture Market Share Promotion Scheme rules and regulations.

These are part of efforts by the regulator to protect Namibia's nascent industry from competition from cheap imports that might flood the market.

Mwazi directed that the border be closed to the importation of all types and sizes of beetroot, cabbage and carrot, except for exclusions.

He also closed the border for the importation of coloured pepper although green pepper has been moved to the pro rata category, with 20% importation of all types and sizes to make up for shortfalls in local production.

Onion remained on the list of closed products, as well as watermelons and sweet melons, as local producers are expected to meet demand for these products.

Butternut has been moved to the open category where importation is unrestricted except for exclusions from 1-15 November. Sweetcorn can also be imported without restriction from 1-15 November only and the 47% market share promotion (MSP) applies.

"Gem squash, potato washed pumpkin and sweet potato are open for importation without restriction for the whole of November but the 47% MSP applies," noted Mwazi in the statement.

In addition to opening the border for the importation of some products that could not be produced locally in sufficient quantities, Mwazi put the importation of seven crops on a pro rata basis.

Besides green pepper at 20%, all types and sizes of English cucumber can be imported at 30% of normal requirements, except for exclusions.

Mwazi imposed 50% importation for all types and sizes of jam tomato, cocktail/cherry/mini plum tomato, as well as the round tomato, except for exclusions.

The importation of all types and sizes of lettuce (iceberg) was set at 50% of normal requirements, except for the exclusions from 1-15 November.

"To supplement local production, only 20% importation for all types and sizes of spinach will be allowed for the month of November," said Mwazi. - Email: matthew@namibian.com.na