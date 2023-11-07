Namibian Selected for Creative Producer Indaba

Dantagos Jimmy-Melani, the producer of 'Bokwagter', one of the films which formed part of the MultiChoice Namibia/NBC project, was recently selected to attend the Creative Producer Indaba (CPI).

The indaba is a professional development programme which hones the leadership and entrepreneurial skills of African producers through online and in-person sessions that will take place at the Festival International du Film de Marrakech and the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

"As an emerging creative producer, I am excited and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity made possible by the Realness Institute," Jimmy-Melani says.

Lucia Meyer-Marais, the commissioning editor of premium M-Net channels, says: "I met Dantagos last year during the MultiChoice/NBC Mukorob Film Project, and was struck by her talent, drive and passion.

"I am immensely proud of her for taking this opportunity, and we are confident that she will not only thrive in the CPI environment, but will also bring back a wealth of knowledge to Namibia."

The African film-making agency Realness Institute is responsible for the CPI and selected 15 African producers, and will work with the Canadian Film Fund, the Austrian Film Fund, and South Africa's National Film and Video Foundation, among other institutions.

"MultiChoice Namibia extends our heartfelt congratulations to Dantagos Jimmy-Melani for her achievement," says MultiChoice Namibia's managing director, Roger Gertze.

"Her dedication to the Namibian television and film industry has proven that our local talent is noteworthy at an international level. We wish her all the best as an ambassador for Namibian excellence taking Namibia to the World."

Jimmy-Melani's recent film, 'Bokwagter', which follows the lives of Namibian children who defend themselves against cattle thieves, is available on DStv, GOtv and Showmax.