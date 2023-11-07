Algeria: Zionist Aggression Against Palestinians - President Tebboune Calls for Legal Action Before ICC

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, urged Monday, in Algiers, all the free people of the world and Arab lawyers to file a lawsuit before the International Criminal Court against the Zionist entity that is committing massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a speech he gave, upon chairing the opening of the 2023/2024 judicial year, the president of the Republic called on "the free people of the world, Arab law experts, and international bodies and organizations to file a lawsuit before the International Criminal Court as well as the International human rights organizations,"against the violations of the Zionist entity.

He added that this step "is the only way to end decades of impunity for the crimes committed against the Palestinians."

"Effective international prosecution remains the only way for our Palestinian brothers to achieve international justice and recover their legitimate rights to establish their independent State, with Al-Quds as its capital," President Tebboune said.

In this regard, the President of the Republic decried "the worldwide silence on the daily massacres committed against the besieged Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law," adding that these massacres are "a genocide against an occupied people."