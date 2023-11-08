South Africa: Springboks Bus Crashes Into House!

8 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

The bus that transported the Springboks around the Eastern Cape on their trophy parade at the weekend was involved in a dramatic motor accident on Monday night.

The bus was travelling through the rain in Maletswai, formerly Aliwal North, when its brakes failed as it approached a T-junction on Somerset Street.

Onlooker Brian Heger told News24 that the green bus hurtled across the road like a Springbok crashing towards the touchline. It skidded over the wet road and smashed into someone's fence.

Thankfully no one inside the bus - the driver, his assistant and a woman passenger - was injured in the crash.

No member of the World Cup winning team was on the bus either.

The provincial Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqosi said: "The driver lost control of the bus in wet and slippery conditions in Aliwal North and the road he was driving on was a downward kind of slope. When he applied brakes, it skidded off the road and hit private property."

Compiled by staff writer

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.