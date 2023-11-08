South Africa: Springboks Bus Crashes Into House!

The bus that transported the Springboks around the Eastern Cape on their trophy parade at the weekend was involved in a dramatic motor accident on Monday night.

The bus was travelling through the rain in Maletswai, formerly Aliwal North, when its brakes failed as it approached a T-junction on Somerset Street.

Onlooker Brian Heger told News24 that the green bus hurtled across the road like a Springbok crashing towards the touchline. It skidded over the wet road and smashed into someone's fence.

Thankfully no one inside the bus - the driver, his assistant and a woman passenger - was injured in the crash.

No member of the World Cup winning team was on the bus either.

The provincial Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqosi said: "The driver lost control of the bus in wet and slippery conditions in Aliwal North and the road he was driving on was a downward kind of slope. When he applied brakes, it skidded off the road and hit private property."

Compiled by staff writer