South Africa: Springboks Bus Crashes Into House!

The bus that transported the Springboks around the Eastern Cape on their trophy parade at the weekend was involved in a dramatic motor accident on Monday night.
The bus was travelling through the rain in Maletswai, formerly Aliwal North, when its brakes failed as it approached a T-junction on Somerset Street.
Onlooker Brian Heger told News24 that the green bus hurtled across the road like a Springbok crashing towards the touchline. It skidded over the wet road and smashed into someone's fence.
Thankfully no one inside the bus - the driver, his assistant and a woman passenger - was injured in the crash.
No member of the World Cup winning team was on the bus either.
The provincial Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqosi said: "The driver lost control of the bus in wet and slippery conditions in Aliwal North and the road he was driving on was a downward kind of slope. When he applied brakes, it skidded off the road and hit private property."
Compiled by staff writer