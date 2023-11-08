South Africa: Sewage Spillage Mars Soweto Marathon - South African News Briefs - November 8, 2023

Sewage Spillage Mars Soweto Marathon

Service delivery issues were exposed as thousands of international and local runners navigated raw sewage on a section of the 21km Soweto Marathon route, reports TimesLIVE. A viral video showed athletes struggling to pass the sewage spill near the Soweto Towers. The marathon, which attracted over 24,000 runners, including participants from other African countries, raised concerns about the health and safety of the runners. The Soweto Marathon Trust reported pipe bursts to the municipality two days before the event. While they apologised for the sewage spill, they were unable to change the route on short notice.

Calls for Transparency Over Gauteng Health Dept's Cancer Tender

Red flags have been raised as the Gauteng Department of Health issued and abruptly closed a critical tender for outsourcing oncology radiation treatment, with a backlog of approximately 3,000 patients awaiting life-saving treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital, reports News24. Some private sector health groups are concerned that the department has not been transparent about the tender process and that they have not been given enough time to submit bids. Delays in cancer treatment are attributed to severe personnel and equipment shortages at state facilities in Gauteng.

Transport Minister Robbed on N3 Highway, Police Launch Manhunt

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her bodyguards were robbed on the N3, reports eNCA. The robbers made off with personal belongings and two police pistols during the attack. Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said in a statement that the affected people were receiving support and counselling. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for the suspects.

