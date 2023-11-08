South Africa: District Six Museum Co-Founder Noor Ebrahim Remembered As a 'Powerful, Charismatic Storyteller'

An educator and storyteller is how District Six Museum co-founder and author Mogamat Noor Ebrahim is being described following his death.

Mogamat Noor Ebrahim, a co-founder of the District Six Museum in Cape Town, has been described as a "powerful, charismatic storyteller" following his death at the weekend. He was also an author and education officer at the museum, until his retirement in 2022.

"His personal story enabled young and old to understand the devastating impact of the Group Areas Act - his dedication and commitment to telling this story has contributed to the success of the museum, enriching many lives," said Chrischene Julius, the museum's collections manager.

Ebrahim died at the age of 79 and was buried according to Muslim rites on Saturday. He was born and lived in Caledon Street, District Six, until his family was forcibly removed to Athlone in 1974 under the Group Areas Act.

His son, Isgaak Ebrahim, told Daily Maverick that his father died peacefully. "My dad was an amazing man who loved us unconditionally and was focused on improving the life of his family till the end," he said, adding: "He dedicated his life to bringing awareness and telling the story of District Six, and leaves a wonderful legacy."

His father "always had the best interests of his family at heart". Even when it...