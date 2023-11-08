South Africa: Visitors Warned to Be Alert On Cape Town's N2 'Hell Run'

With the festive season fast approaching, Cape Town is expected to see a surge in the number of visitors - many of whom will be travelling on the notorious 'Hell Run' on the N2. The freeway leading to and from Cape Town International Airport remains a hotspot for attacks on motorists.

The "Hell Run" - a notoriously crime-ridden stretch of road on the N2 freeway in Cape Town - remains a hotspot for stone-throwing attacks on motorists.

In the past year, the South African National Road Agency's (Sanral) detection system responded to more than 200 crime events on the N2 and R300 in Cape Town. These stretches of road are high-priority zones closely monitored by the Freeway Management System (FMS), which is overseen by Sanral.

Meanwhile, attacks on motorists continue unabated.

Sanral's western region manager, Randall Cable, told Daily Maverick that priority sectors are determined by all road authorities and law enforcement. Cable said the responsibility for safety on the N2 fell under the City of Cape Town and Western Cape government, city law enforcement and SAPS.

"Sanral is not a law enforcement agency, but works closely with them to support their activities," he said.

Cable said Sanral is the road authority "responsible for the road environment and engineering aspects on the portion of the N2. The FMS is a joint initiative with the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape government as it covers portions of freeways that fall under their jurisdictions as well. It collects freeway statistics...