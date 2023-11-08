Sudan: Fan Storms England Football Match to Raise Sudanese Flag

Luton — A football fan ran onto the pitch waving a Sudanese flag during Luton Town's match against Liverpool on Sunday, just after the game's opening goal was scored.

According to a Facebook post by Sudan Sports, the "Sudanese fan in England aroused the feelings of many Arab and Islamic countries by storming a match in the Premier League. He raised the Sudanese flag before stadium security intervened and grabbed the Sudanese fan to return him to his place in the stands."

The Independent reported that the supporter was "tackled by security and escorted from the pitch" during Luton Town's match against Liverpool.

Before the match, a small gathering of people outside Luton train station were chanting in support of Palestine.

The Premier League opted to ban displays of support through flags and banners for both Israel and Palestine amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, with clubs told not to allow them inside stadiums several weeks ago.

The English Football Association is moving to increase clarity for clubs after Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury apologised and deleted a post on X (formerly Twitter) for using the phrase "from the river to the sea" alongside a Palestinian flag.

Celtic fans waved Palestinian flags in solidarity before a Champions League match with Athletico Madrid on October 25, despite the club urging them not to.

On October 18, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry called on Arab and Islamic countries and the international community "to take urgent international measures to protect the Palestinian people and stop the war of genocide against them." Representatives of the Arab and Islamic world have largely condemned Israel, while Western voices have been more hesitant, pending forensic analysis of available evidence.