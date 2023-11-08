South Africa: Zimdollar Knows Why Her Taxis Were Torched

SABC's outspoken uKhozi FM presenter, Zimiphi Zimdollar Biyela, has denied claims on social media that the burning of her family minibuses is connected to a public spat she had with Police Minister Bheki Cele.

On Saturday morning three minibuses that belong to Zimdollar were burnt in separate places.

Two vehicles were burnt in eShowe, north of KwaZulu-Natal, at the homes of their drivers who stay in different areas.

The third one was burnt in Mandeni at the premises of a panel beater, which is almost an hour away from eShowe.

People started to get worried about Biyela's life. "They assumed that this might be because of the public spat that is between myself and the police minister," she said. Cele had accused her of perpetrating the killing of police officers who are members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU).

Cele said that Biyela should rejoice at the murder of Warrant Officer Sthembiso Mazibuko who was killed during a shootout with criminals in Ntuzuma, north of Durban.

Biyela had raised concerns about the murder of criminals and claimed that her brothers were killed by the NIU in the same style. The family has never had a proper explanation for their murder.

She told Scrolla.Africa that the weekend attack on her family business is linked to taxi violence that is currently taking place in eMpangeni near Richards Bay.

"I don't know why people are assuming that I might be in danger and this incident is part of the issues between myself and Cele. We know our enemy as the family who torched my brother's vehicles.

"I can safely tell you that the attack is connected to the taxi violence over the route between eMpangeni and Buccanana. The suspects knew what they were doing because they went straight where the minibuses were parked," she said.