Malawi: Chakwera Off to Saudi Arabia

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera's trip to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 has been overshadowed by reports that he has taken with him unnecessary and irrelevant people, including a chief.

President Chakwera is expected to leave the country for Saudi Arabia to participate in the first Saudi-Africa summit and the fifth Africa-Arab Summit.

The president will later connect to Egypt to attend the Afrexim Bank Intra-African Trade summit.

But social media reports indicate that Chief Makanjira of Mangochi, Chairperson of Mangochi District Council and DPP member of parliament for Makanjira are among the delegates.

According to Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu, the meetings are of high importance as they will tackle issues of agriculture, private sector investment, infrastructural development, energy, tourism, political peace and security and many others.

Kunkuyu said the president will utilise the platforms to push for areas of investment in Malawi but also finding markets for Malawi's products.

"His Excellency the President has therefore lined several bilateral engagements with other world leaders attending the summit.

"The bilateral meetings will accord Malawi the opportunity to outline its long-term development blueprint, Malawi's agricultural productivity plans including titling, development of structured markets and mega-farms," he said.

According to Kunkuyu, the president will also take the opportunity to witness the signing of a loan agreement between Malawi and Saudi Fund for Development for construction of the Mangochi- Makanjira road. The loan is worth K22.45 billion.