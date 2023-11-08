Tanzania: Mo Dewji Foundation Spends 119m/ - to Rehabilitate Shallow Wells in Singida

Singida — SINGIDA: MO Dewji Foundation has spent 119m/- for the rehabilitation of 19 water wells in various villages located in Singida Municipality.

Chief Executive Officer for Empower Society Transform Lives (ESTL), a non-governmental organisation carrying out the rehabilitation of the wells, Mr Joshua Ntandu said here that the repair work has significantly reduced water shortage in the respective areas.

"In our daily activities, including the fight against female genital mutilation, we found the aspect of health and hygiene for the people an important issue. In monitoring the issue, we found many areas had no clean and safe water," he said.

He added: "Thus, in looking for a solution, we discovered that there were 45 water wells that were dug when Mohammed Dewji was Member of Parliament for Singida Urban constituency several years ago and now they were no longer operating due to various faults," he said.

He said that his NGO and the Mo Dewji Foundation collaborated in reviving the shallow wells, whereby Mo Dewji Foundation provided funds and ESTL undertook the repair works.

"However, we found out only 38 wells could be repaired. So far, we have repaired 19 wells while efforts to revive 19 others are underway" he said.

He emphasised the need for each village to protect and take care of those wells so that they can last longer; including stopping all human activities near the water sources.

Following the rehabilitation, residents in the villages where the repair works was carried out thanked the Mo Dewji Foundation management and ESTL for restoring clean and safe water to their areas, saying the move will help them to carry out other economic and development activities.

However, they have asked Mo Dewji Foundation management to consider providing them with more wells due to the expansion of their villages and population growth.