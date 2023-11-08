Angola: Government Wants Community Involvement in Local Development

7 November 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The Secretary of State for Territorial Administration, Teresa Fernandes Quivienguele, called on the communities on Tuesday to get involved in the tasks of economic development and improving the reputation of their respective localities.

She added that Government will continue to facilitate processes that allow the people to solve their own problems, but to do so, citizen participation in public life with ideas and solutions is important.

Teresa Quivienguele made this statement at the opening ceremony of the Malanje Municipal Council for the Consultation of Communities, promoted by the Support Project for Civil Society and Local Administration of Angola (PASCAL), which aimed to listen to local problems and suggest ways of solving them.

She ruled out the intention of implementing actions by the Executive, without listening to the population, as the government must always work with and for the benefit of citizens, as they are the beneficiaries of public policies.

"The Ministry of Territorial Administration has been engaged in the involvement of citizens and local actors in the decisions that are taken in relation to central and local public policies, which is why, at the country level, there are more than 6,000 Resident Councils and 18,000 Resident Committees, for this purpose", she highlighted.

As for the PASCAL Project, the Secretary of State said it was a joint partnership between the government of Angola and the European Union, aligned with the Executive's objectives and promoting dialogue and citizen participation in public life.

In turn, the vice-governor of Malanje for the Technical and Infrastructure sector, Angelino Quissonde considered the "PASCAL"project to be of great importance, as it reinforces communication and brings tools aimed at improving public policies, with the participation of citizen.RM/NC/PBC/TED/DOJ

