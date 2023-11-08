Angola Protects Dignity of All Human Beings

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship, Ana Celeste, reiterated Tuesday in Luanda that Angola protects the dignity of all human beings, and that it is necessary to monitor institutions in order to ensure that citizens' rights and guarantees are respected.

Ana Celeste said that, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights is investing in the development of an educational programme on the subject, as part of strengthening the knowledge of the National Strategy.

During the opening of the Human Rights Forum, with the theme "Human rights, democracy and a culture of peace: the challenges of protection", Ana Celeste said that everything depends on educating people, in order to prevent cases of disrespect for human rights, linked to failures in aspects of knowledge.

"We have to work to strengthen the training of operators, in this case the students who are going to work with the law," he emphasised.

In turn, the Secretary of State for Higher Education, Eugénio Silva, pointed out some signs that violate human rights, namely the lack of access to an identity card, the delay in receiving assistance at institutions, as well as the lack of medical care.

Eugénio Silva said that if citizens want to be seen as worthy, they must respect their rights and duties.

The chancellor of the Methodist University of Angola, Tiago Mutombo, said that the Forum serves to strengthen law students in the area of human rights, since they will be working in society in the future.

The event is part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the General Assembly of the United Nations on 10 December 1948. ANM/VIC/DAN/DOJ