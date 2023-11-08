Angola: U.S. Praises Angola's Efforts in Maintaining Peace in the Region

Luanda — The United States of America (USA) continues to praise the Angolan government's efforts for peace in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and maintains its support for the achievement of this goal, Ambassador Tulinabo Mushingi said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the US Ambassador to Angola stressed that the meeting served to address aspects of multilateral relations and the situation in the region, with emphasis on the east of the Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

According to the diplomat, last weekend, Angola held an extraordinary SADC summit, which is why the US continues to praise the efforts of the Angolan Government to try to seek peace in that area.

He made it known that, recently, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke with Presidents Paul Kagame (Rwanda) and Félix Tshisekedi (DRC) to continue asking the Angolan President for his commitment to achieving peace in this region of Southern Africa.

Regarding the situation in the east of DRC, he assured that they are trying to work with the different partners, especially with the leadership of João Lourenço and SADC, as a regional group, in order to discuss and try to convince all the actors involved in the conflict in search of effective peace.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and issues linked to private investment were also discussed, with a focus on joint work between the two countries, highlighting the Lobito Corridor, not only the railway, but also the entire idea of transformative infrastructure that will develop the area, with a vision beyond borders.

In this regard, he recalled the signing of the agreement between Angola, Zambia and DRC on the Lobito Corridor, highlighting its importance for the region, in general, and in particular for the countries involved. "We are trying to promote multilateralism through a project that will benefit not only Angolans but also the world and the region", he concluded. PA/VIC/ADR/TED/DOJ