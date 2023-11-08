Kenya: Fifth Man Out - Okoth Becomes Fifth FKF PL Coach to Be Sacked After Shabana Axe

8 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — FKF Premier League newcomers Shabana FC have parted ways with head coach Sammy Okoth and goalkeeper trainer Collins Oduor after a torrid run in their campaign.

Okoth had earlier on announced he was stepping down from the team after their loss to Ulinzi Stars two weeks ago but was prevailed upon to remain.

However, he has only been in charge of two matches since then, both losses against Gor Mahia and Bandari, hence the decision to mutually part ways.

"As a club, we deeply value and appreciate the significant contributions and unwavering dedication they have exhibited throughout their tenure with our organization. We extend our heartfelt best wishes for their future endeavors," Shabana said in a statement.

He becomes the fifth coach in the FKF Premier League to be shown the door after Francis Baraza (Police FC), Tom Juma (AFC Leopards), Francis Harigingo (Sofapaka) and Twahir Muhiddin (Bandari).

The Glamour Boys have found the going tough in the top tier and are rooted bottom of the standings with just seven points from 10 matches. They have only won once, a shock 1-0 victory over Tusker FC and have lost five with four draws.

After their 4-0 thumping at the hands of Ulinzi, Okoth announced that he was stepping down from his role and that the club's supporters, who have been filling up every venue in the league, 'deserved more'.

"Maybe it is time for someone else to come and try the job," said the coach then.

Shabana will now actively delve into the market in search for a coach, with Oscar Kambona asked to step in on the interim.

Shabana's next fixture is on Saturday at home against Nzoia Sugar.

