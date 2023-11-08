Kenya: Not a Kid Anymore - Billy Odhiambo Calls Time On Rugby Career

Nairobi — After 68 tournaments and 111 tries, Kenya Sevens star Billy 'The Kid' Odhiambo has called time on his rugby career, making the announcement on his social media pages as he turned 30 on Tuesday.

Odhiambo's announcement brings to an end an illustrious career that spanned 11 years, having been handed a national team debut at the age of 19 under Mike Friday, hence the nickname 'The Kid'.

Odhiambo was part of Kenya's historic squad that won its only Main Cup in the World Rugby Sevens Series when they clinched the crown in Singapore in 2016.

He has also played at two Olympic Games, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and also played at two Rugby Sevens World Cups. He has also played at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"As I mark my 30th Birthday and cross over to a new decade I want to take this chance to announce my retirement from the Sport that I love so much. God has been so good to me ever since I donned that shirt for the first time in 2012 at Port Elizabeth up until the last time in London this year. 11 good years of God's Grace and favor," Odhiambo said in a statement posted on his official X, Instagram and Facebook pages.

He follows in the footsteps of several other members of the class of 2016 who have called time on their careers including skipper Andrew Amonde, speedstar Collins Injera and Andrew Ambaka.

He was part of the Shujaa squad that was relegated this season, though he sparingly played as he battled with a few injuries.