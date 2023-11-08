Kenya: Former Government Pathologist Dr Moses Njue is Dead

Nairobi — Former Government Pathologist Dr. Moses Njue is dead. Reports indicate that Dr. Njue succumbed to a long illness on Wednesday morning at his residence in Embu.

Dr. Njue's illustrious career included serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Embu Level 5 Hospital before his retirement three years ago. His contributions to the medical field have left a lasting impact on healthcare in Kenya.

In recent years, Dr. Njue maintained a low public profile as he faced legal challenges related to allegations of organ harvesting. Alongside his son, he had been charged with these serious accusations. However, in a significant development, they were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo presided over the case and delivered the ruling that led to their acquittal. She stated, "I find that the prosecution has not proved a strong case against the accused persons. I acquit them under section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC). I order their cash bail deposited in court be refunded."

The charges against Dr. Njue and his son stemmed from an incident in 2015, in which they were accused of removing organs from a body during a post-mortem examination conducted at Lee Funeral Home.

Dr. Njue's passing marks the end of a career that was marked by both accolades and controversies. His contributions to forensic medicine and healthcare in Kenya will be remembered, even as his legacy continues to be a subject of discussion among legal and medical circles.

As the nation mourns his passing, tributes pour in for Dr. Njue from colleagues, friends, and members of the medical community who acknowledge his significant role in the field of pathology and forensic medicine.