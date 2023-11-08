Kenya: Senators Push for Sacking of CS Kuria Over Disparaging Remarks on Mwangaza Impeachment

Nairobi — Senators are now demanding the impeachment of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria over his disparaging remarks on the house on the ouster proceedings of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

On a point of order, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruyoit castigated CS Kuria calling for his sacking saying his conduct has been embarrassment to the appointment authority.

Senators were expressing disappointment concerning CS Kuria statement on the X platform formerly known as twitter poking holes on the evidence and charges tabled against Governor Mwangaza saying they don't warrant impeachment.

"That tweet was in bad taste. It paints senators as two people who have no cognitive abilities to make interpretation of the matters that are before us and make a sober decision," Cheruyoit stated.

"Mr. Speaker, it's the earliest chance that CS Kuria is laid off his duty, the better for this administration, Mr. Speaker because every single day, in every action that he undertakes, he continues to embarrass the president and the people," he said.

Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang implored the leadership of the House to commence the proceeding of censuring the Cabinet Secretary in the National Assembly which has the mandate to undertake the process.

"I will speak I want to urge the members of the other house because they're the ones who have the responsibility of censoring and sending home cabinet secretaries to take serious judicial notice of the conduct of this particular cabinet secretary and this house through the relevant committee can come up with resolutions that can then be used to move the other house to discuss his conduct and to have intention," Kajwang noted.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna who has previously questioned the appointment of CS Kuria to the Cabinet termed the embattled Cabinet Secretary as a national shame.

"Speaker, one of the things that I asked myself is just how much embarrassment does the President have capacity to endure?" he posed.

"Honestly speaking, action must be taken. I am actually made aware by the members of this House who represent us in the PSC that Moses Kuria ran away with money belonging to Parliament, he should actually be brought to answer questions about those things," Sifuna added.

Meru Senator Murungi Kathuri urged President William Ruto to relieve CS Kuria off his duties saying he is a shame to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration warning him to keep off Meru politics.

"CS Kuria is an embarrassment to the people who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government and should be relived his duties immediately. The President should take notice on the comments we are making and CS Kuria should stay away from Meru politics," Kathuri said.

Yesterday night, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi had warned CS Kuria over his comments on the proceedings in the Senate on the impeachment of Meru Governor.

Kingi cautioned the Cabinet Secretary against making any further comments on the impeachment, failure to which he will be summoned.

"I, therefore, caution Moses Kuria, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, and all other persons to desist from adversely making utterances whether written or spoken with the conduct of the impeachment process which may prejudice the just and fair disposal of the present matter," Kingi said.

CS Kuria ignored the caution and instead mentioned a list of Senators in what has been misconstrued as involvement on the house business.

He mentioned Senators; Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Jackson Mandago( Uasin Gishu), Hillary Sigei(Bomet), Alex Mundigi(Embu), Samson Cherargei( Nandi), Lenku Seki(Kajiado), Fatuma Dullo(Isiolo),Abdullahi Haji(Garissa), Kamau Murango(Kirinyaga), Wahome Wamatinga(Nyeri), Kathuri Murungi(Meru), Enoch Wambua(Kitui) and Moses Kajwang(Homa Bay) on X