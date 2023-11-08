Kenya: CS Kindiki Says Govt Strengthening Capacity of NACADA to Reduce Supply of Alcohol, Drugs

Nairobi — The Government is strengthening the capacity of National Agency for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) to suppress the supply of illicit alcohol, narcotic drugs and other psychotropic substances.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kindiki Kithure this will complement ongoing national operation to tame drugs and alcohol abuse.

"The trade, consumption and abuse of illicit alcohol, narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances ranks as one of the five key national security threats, that include terrorism, banditry and livestock rustling, cultural, religious and political extremism, and climate change," he stated.

"We commend the partnership between the National Government and County Governments in combating the menace of drugs and alcohol abuse, and rehabilitation of persons affected by substance abuse."

The CS explained that the partnership includes the establishment of facilities and institutions for rehabilitation of persons affected by substance addiction.

"To liberate thousands of young people misled by unscrupulous traders and hooked in the consumption of illicit alcohol and narcotic drugs, NACADA has designed a program for following up on persons who have been rehabilitated, assist them to acquire skills and establish income generating activities, that will help them participate in the growth of our economy."