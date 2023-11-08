Kenya: All Stadia to Be Ready in Two Years Ahead of Afcon 2027 - Ababu Namwamba

Kwale — The two Kenyan main stadia that will host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be ready by December 2025, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy & Sports, Ababu Namwamba assured.

Namwamba was speaking in Diani on Tuesday during the joint stakeholders meeting for the East Africa Pamoja AFCON'27 that brought together representatives from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The 60,000 capacity Moi International Sports Center Kasarani and yet to be constructed the Talanta Sports City Jamhuri Stadium will be Kenya's main stadia.

Kasarani will undergo renovations to fit into the requirements of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) while the proposed Talanta Sports City and only football stadium, will be constructed from scratch.

Works are yet to begin in Kenya but Namwamba is confident the facilities will be ready in two years ready in time for the CAF inspection.

"The start of these projects has taken longer than anticipated because the military who were given the job have the internal process that they follow, but all is well now," Namwamba said.

He added, "I can confirm that in the latest briefing, I had a meeting with my colleague CS for Defence Adan Duale and agreed on key areas. The ground breaking for Talanta Sports City Stadium will be done next month and it will take two years to be ready."

The other stadia that will undergo renovations are the Nyayo National Stadium, Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu, Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu and Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret while the newly built Ulinzi Sports Complex and National Police Sacco Stadium will be used as alternative venues during the closure of Kasarani and Nyayo.

"I want to assure the country that this one we are committed and it will work, let us all rally behind this tournament and if there's a time, we are more prepared that ever it is now. The level of preparedness is unquestionable," Namwamba added.

This is the first time since being awarded the hosting rights the three countries met to deliberate, prepare a roadmap, and lay foundation for the biggest football showpiece in the continent

-FKF preparedness-

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa said real work now begin and the time for celebration is over.

A lot need to be done from infrastructure, accommodation and transport, medical and security infrastructure, financial capability, entry visa and exit permits, foreign exchange, safety, ICT among others.

"We are confident by 2025 all the things will be ready in all the three countries and we will be able to use the venues to host CHAN as test matches ahead of the main tournament. The main areas that need attention is the stadia but others like the hotels, level 4 hospitals, roads and personnel we are good to go," Mwendwa said.

The meeting was also attended by Zanzibar's Sports minister, Tabia Maulid Mwita, Tanzania Sports Permanent Secretary, Uganda's Rodgers Byamukama who was in the technical committee for the AFCON bid, Tanzania Football Federation boss Wallace Karia and Kenya's Sports PS Peter Tum.

-What is needed to successfully host AFCON-

Infrastructure

Six stadiums needed and a minimum of nine training venues

-Kenya 2 (Moi International Sports Center Kasarani and Talanta Sports City)

-Uganda (Mandela National Stadium and Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium)

-Tanzania (Benjamin Mkapa and Arusha Stadium)

Accommodation & Transport

-Adequate hotels for CAF delegation, teams and fans

-Well developed transport networks

Medical and security infrastructure

-Robust medical infrastructure

-Provision of high-level security

Financial Capability

Financial assurance of USD 90 million (Ksh 13.6 billion) to be deposited latest January 15, 2025

Kenya USD 30 million (Ksh 4.5 billion)

Uganda USD 30 million (Ksh 4.5 billion)

Tanzania USD 30 million (Ksh 4.5 billion)

Insurance USD 35 million (Ksh 5.3 billion)

Penalty for cancellation of tournament USD 15million (Ksh2.2 billion)

Entry Visa and Exit permits/free and direct movement

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unconditional issuance of Entry Visas and Exit Permits

Special immigration and registration procedures

Free direct movement

Right to establish headquarters and work permit

Right to enjoy legal status

CAF assets may undergo no circumstances be seized or confiscated

Immunity from prosecution

CAF president may waive this immunity in writing

Foreign Exchange

Unrestricted foreign exchange

Safety and Security

Provision of security and safety measures

Exploitation and protection of commercial rights

Unconditional and irrevocable recognition of CAF as the exclusive tournament rights holder

IT and Telecommunication

Uninterrupted provision of the highest telecommunication infrastructure

Tax and other exemptions