Kenya: Parliament Approves 27 Ambassadors Nominated By President Ruto

8 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Members of Parliament (MPs) have approved the names of 27 envoys nominated by President William Ruto to represent Kenya in various countries.

They will fill ambassadorial roles in South Africa, India, Rwanda, Botswana, Malaysia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among others.

"Pursuant to Articles 132(2)(e) and Section 5 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, No. 33 of 2011, His Excellency the President, through a letter by the Head of the Public Service Reference No. OP/CAB.26/4A VOL.II/ (54), dated 11th October, 2023, forwarded to the Speaker of the National Assembly a notification of nomination containing the names and Curricula Vitae of twenty-seven (27) persons for appointment to the positions of High Commissioners/Permanent Representative/Ambassadors for consideration for approval by the National Assembly," Nelson Koech, Chairperson, Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations says in a report submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Head of State last month forwarded the names of the nominees to Parliament for vetting and approval.

"I am very happy with the presidents choice of promoting career diplomats in the selection," Shinyalu MP Fred Ikana, who is a member of the committee, said.

