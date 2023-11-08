Kenya: KENHA Says Isiolo - Merille Road Impassible After Heavy Rains

8 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Tony Clark

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) now says the Siolo-Merille Road is impassible following heavy rains and flooding saying it is currently impassable

In a statement, KeNHA stated that the road was not safe for transportation due to the ongoing heavy rains across the country.

"KeNHA wishes to notify and caution motorists plying the Isiolo - Merille Road of flooding and heavy siltation overtopping the Road at Kirish centre rendering it impassable," the statement reads.

The highway authority called on the public to exercise caution when driving along the Road section both during the day and night.

