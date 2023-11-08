Malawi: Mozambican Authorities Ease Jail Terms for Malawians

8 November 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Authorities in Mozambique have eased jail terms for Malawians incarcerated in Tete Province jails.

Malawi Consul General in Tete Province in Mozambique Happy Saka says Malawians will now be allowed to visit their relatives in Tete Province prisons.

He says this development follows an agreement after meetings his office has had with the provincial director of prison services Emilia Joaquim Celestino de Matos and the Mozambican Attorney General's desk officers in the province.

According to Saka, also in the pipeline are arrangements to allow Malawian inmates serving minor sentences, or due to complete their jail-terms to be allowed to come and complete them back home as well as allowing repatriation of illegal immigrants as international law prescribes.

Saka said the development, which he attributes to the cordial relationship between the leaderships of the two countries, has come about after the Malawi Ambassador to Mozambique Wezi Moyo asked him to engage the Mozambican authorities under his jurisdiction on matters relating to Malawians in prisons there.

