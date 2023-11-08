Namibia: New High for Eagles

The Namibia Richelieu Eagles have reached a new milestone after being ranked 12th in the world in T20 international cricket.

This follows their 3-2 victory in a T20 series against Zimbabwe which concluded in Windhoek last week, which saw them climbing one place to a best-ever 12th position on the international T20 rankings.

Namibia are on 194 ranking points, just behind Zimbabwe who are ranked 11th on 195 points.

India are the top-ranked country in T20 cricket with 265 ranking points, followed by England (259) and New Zealand (255), while Australia (252) and Pakistan (251) complete the top five.

They are followed by South Africain sixth position on 248 points, West Indies (243), Sri Lanka (235), Bangladesh (226) and Afghanistan in 10th position on 221.

Following Namibia are Ireland in 13th position on 193 points, followed by Scotland (190) and Nepal (182).

Namibia's Castle Lite T20 series against Zimbabwe was in preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier that Namibia will host from 22 to 30 November.

Seven teams will be battling it out for the top two places, which will qualify for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The competing teams are Namibia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and Nigeria.

Zimbabwe Cricket, meanwhile, announced that Sikandar Raza will take over as their T20 captain, replacing Craig Ervine who will continue to captain them in test matches and 50-over cricket.

Raza was in fine form in the recent Castle Lite series, winning the player of the series award after starring with both bat and ball. He scored 177 runs at an average of 44,25 and took four wickets for 141 runs at an average of 35,25.