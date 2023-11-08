Rwanda: From Dream to Reality - Gicaniro's Journey to Inspire Through Words

Willfred Gicaniro Iyamuremye, a 29-year-old author, is currently living his childhood dream as a published writer.

Gicaniro's dedication is evidenced by a total of seven books to his name, through which he has become an advocate for personal growth and motivation.

During his high school years, Gicaniro found solace in chronicling his reflections on personal development. His passion for sharing inspirational and motivational ideas led him to establish a group of like-minded individuals who provided fellow students with TED talks.

This experience served as an impetus for Gicaniro to further explore and expand on his vision once he completed secondary education.

Gicaniro's aspirations have not always been focused on becoming an author. In his early years at Remera Academy Primary School, his dreams revolved around 'leading the national football team to global championships as its captain'.

However, his coach's lack of faith in his abilities, consistently keeping him on the bench more than the playing field, disappointed him. This setback inspired him to seek another avenue where he could make a lasting impact without being side-lined -- the world of writing.

In 2015, Gicaniro published his first ever book, "Igicaniro cy'Impanuro", immediately after completing secondary school at Kiziguro Secondary School in Gatsibo District. Simultaneously pursuing his studies in social work and administration at Mount Kenya, he continued to work on subsequent books.

Among his many works, "Iki Gihugu Cyange" stands out. The book aims to promote the concept of "practical patriotism". In its pages, Gicaniro convincingly argues that a country and its citizens are intrinsically intertwined, metaphorically merging into a single entity.

"By embracing this oneness, individuals foster genuine love and nurturing for their country, developing a profound sense of responsibility similar to caring for oneself and loved ones," he explained.

Gicaniro has chosen to self-publish his books through Nipepesa Business Magazine, an online publishing platform, where he also serves as the CEO. His decision to take control of the publishing process allows him to retain creative freedom and take charge of promoting his own works.

Gicaniro implores fellow local writers not to let their thoughts sleep in the back of their minds. He encourages aspiring authors to accept vulnerability and share their work with the world before they can think of making money.

"Opportunities to make money follow once people know what you're about. You have to take the first step," he emphasised.

Additionally, he calls upon investors to recognise the untapped potential within the book industry. "Our industry is teeming with talent yet starved of adequate financial support," he stressed.

Gicaniro firmly believes that the written word possesses the power to nurture minds, unite people, and create a lasting impact. Through his chosen avenue of expression, he continues to dream of leaving a mark on the consciousness of readers, steering them towards personal growth, and positive change.

"Books have the potential to transform lives, spark connections, and wield immense influence. Let us not underestimate the power of written words and the profound impact they can create," he stated.