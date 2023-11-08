Rwanda: Sitting Volley Captain Upbeat Ahead of 2023 World Cup

Rwanda sitting volleyball men's team captain Emile Cadet Vuningabo has said that they are ready and confident ahead of the upcoming 2023 World Para Volley Sitting Volleyball World Cup.

The double-gender event will be held from November 11 to 18 in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

"I noticed our team played stronger than ever before and players are ready for the competition. This time, we have good spikers on the team and we want to take game by game so that we can secure a place in the next round," said captain Emile Cadet Vuningabo.

The champions of the competition, both men and women, will qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Rwanda tops African women's rankings followed by Egypt while Egypt leads men's rankings ahead of Rwanda in second place.

Africa will be represented by Algeria, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Egypt in the men's World Cup while only two nations; Rwanda and hosts Egypt, will represent the continent in the women's tournament.

Meanwhile, Group B of women has giants Canada, Brazil, Slovenia, Ukraine, and the Netherlands. For men, Group B will have Iran, Japan, and Algeria. Group C has Brazil, China, India, and Nigeria while Great Britain, France, Ukraine, and Germany are in Group D.

The women's national team was drawn in Group B against hosts Egypt, Mongolia, and giants China and Germany.

