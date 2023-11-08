Rwanda: Civil Society, Local Leaders Discuss Utilising Census Data for Development

The Rwanda Civil Society Platform has organised a series of workshops in Karongi, Nyamagabe, and Musanze districts to engage local government officials on the strategies they can use to utilise the data collected from the recent Rwanda Housing and Population Census to inform decision-making and promote community development.

The workshops were organised in collaboration with the Office for National Statistics UK, Sustainable Development Solutions Network's Thematic Research Network on Data and Statistics (SDSN TReNDS), and the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda (NISR).

Organised under the theme, "Localising User Engagement and Data Utilization Post Census", the workshops, which brought together a diverse group that consisted of Sector level Executive Secretaries, representatives of people with disabilities, and district statisticians, sought to explore innovative ways to engage local government leaders on using census data to address unique community.

At the centre of the workshops was a series of insightful presentations and group discussions focusing on various aspects of user engagement and data localisation.

During the discussions, the local government officials shed light on strategies to ensure that census data translates into meaningful action at the local level. The discussions emphasised the importance of collaboration between government agencies and civil society to achieve the most impactful results.

Some of the questions that the groups discussed include how to use district-specific data and census data to address challenges pertaining to women, youth, employment, and social development.

They also looked at an overview of the current employment and the strategies in place to tackle challenges associated with women, youth, and individuals with disabilities, as well as the recommendations to deal with these challenges.

On data, the participants converged in groups to look at what ways census data be enhanced to inform better decision-making across various domains and to ensure that government decisions are effectively communicated to the general population.

They also looked at how organisations and local government administration currently leverage census data for advocacy purposes, what specific strategies have been implemented to make the most of the data, and to what extent it influences decision-making.

The participants were also asked to suggest how the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda (NISR) can offer further support to their efforts, and what collaborative opportunities they would like to explore with NISR to enhance data utilisation and advocacy initiatives.

Timely collaboration

Addressing the participants in his district, the Executive Secretary of Karongi District, James Karangwa, highlighted the importance of leveraging data to effectively execute government programmes, as it serves as a vital tool for tracking progress.

He highlighted the timeliness of these workshops, coinciding with the implementation of the performance contracts.

"This census data presents a valuable opportunity to target specific areas of need within each sector, ensuring that our resources are directed to where they can have the most significant impact, especially in the education and health sectors. The significance of this data lies in its reliability, and this gives us more confidence in our decision-making processes," he said.

During his presentation on the recent census, the representative from the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda articulated the pivotal role of census data in shaping the future. He stressed the significance of moving beyond mere statistics to bridging the gap between data and community engagement.

"While a census provides invaluable data that has the potential to inform decision-making across a range of sectors, its impact is on how effectively the data is disseminated, comprehended, and applied within local communities," he said.

Next steps

The Executive Secretary of the Rwanda Civil Society Platform, Angelique Kabeza, told the participants in each of the three districts that the journey towards engaging users on data utilisation post-census was a continuous process among stakeholders and promised a future where information drives positive change.

"This workshop is just the beginning of an ongoing dialogue. By tapping into the data provided by the census, we have an opportunity to customise interventions that are tailored to the unique needs of our communities. We are excited about the prospect of transforming data into actionable insights that uplift the quality of life for all," she said.

The workshops reflect a positive step towards evidence-based governance, community development, and accountability, serving as an example of how data can be a powerful tool in shaping policies and initiatives.

In her concluding remarks, Kabeza said her organisation is eagerly looking forward to embarking on a collaborative effort with its valued partners to effectively disseminate the crucial findings and insights derived from the forthcoming 2023 Census.

She said that to ensure the widest possible impact and engagement, her organisation will continue working closely with CSOs to utilise their grassroots knowledge and expertise to ensure that the census results are not only disseminated effectively, but also comprehensively understood and utilised at the local level.

"We recognise the pivotal role that CSOs play in facilitating grassroots participation and advocating for meaningful change within communities. These organisations serve as essential conduits for information, mobilisation, and advocacy, making them invaluable partners in our dissemination strategy," she said.

Through these collaborative efforts, the platform envisages a synergy of efforts that will lead to the widespread dissemination of census results, fostering a culture of data-driven decision-making and evidence-based policymaking throughout Rwanda.

Furthermore, Kabeza said the outreach efforts will extend to engaging with local leaders who hold positions of influence and responsibility within the districts and sectors. These leaders, who are deeply rooted in their communities, possess a unique capacity to facilitate dialogue, decision-making, and action based on the census data.

By collaborating with them, the Civil Society Platform hopes to ensure that the census findings are not only accessible but also translated into tangible policies, initiatives, and development projects that address the specific needs and challenges faced by each community.

The workshops were financed by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) as part of the 'Data for Now Initiative'.