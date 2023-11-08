Tunisia: Marouane Mabrouk Remanded in Custody for a Crime Related to Confiscated Property

7 November 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Businessman Marouane Mabrouk was arrested and remanded in custody for five days on the basis of a complaint filed against him by the Chief State Sollicitor in relation to a confiscated property, spokesman for the Tunis Court of First Instance, Mohamed Zitouna, said on Tuesday evening.

Zitouna explained in a statement to TAP that the investigation against Mabrouk was carried out by the National Unit for the Investigation of Financial Crimes in Gorjani, in the capital.

Regarding the charge against Mabrouk, Zitouna said that it relates to the crime of takeover by an employee or trustee of a company whose capital is directly or indirectly contributed by the state, pointing out that the company is the "Saida Group".

