Ethiopia: Bri Well-Cementing Global South - Economist

ADDIS ABABA-Through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China presupposed that common growth and sustainable development of the Global South would be possible via paving ways for cooperation and championing the world economy, an expert said.

Many scholars expressed conviction that the initiative has now been instrumental in connecting the Asia, Europe and African continents through land, air and sea infrastructure. The scheme is also said to connect the Global South via trade, investment, tourism and other related sectors.

Approached by the Ethiopian Press (EPA), Dilla University Economics Assistant Prof. Dawit Hayeso (PhD) noted that the BRI, which has been operational for the last 10 years, is bearing fruits in bolstering the socio-economic and political relations of the Global South. The initiative is also of paramount significance for African countries.

"For instance, if we consider the case of Ethiopia, the initiative is behind the construction of the railway line that connects Addis Ababa with Djibouti ports. The railway line is instrumental to avoid the sluggish pace of transporting commodities using trucks."

Laid on the principle of mutual growth, the BRI has greatly helped Africa and enshrine concrete changes in all aspects in the continent over the last 10 years, Dawit added.

It is to be recalled that over 10,000 representatives drawn from 151 countries and over 41 international organizations participated in the BRI forum that was held recently in connection with the 10th anniversary of the scheme.

Opening the conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the initiative has been stretched from Asian to Africa and Latin America as over 150 countries and over 30 international organizations signed the cooperation framework. In addition, more than 20 special multilateral cooperation forums have been set up under the program.

Under the auspices of the initiative, world countries made the pledge to open economic corridors, international transport, roads, railways, airports, ports, tunnels and power generations.

According to the economist, the West's criticism of the initiative emanated from their sheer interest to solely exploit Africa's raw materials and supply their industries. "As the BRI is based on cooperation and mutual benefit, some West countries see it as a threat to their greedy interest to exploit the Global South's raw materials."

The BRI was framed based on the 'silk road,' which had been connecting Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe in trade for 2000 years, it was learned.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 8 NOVEMBER 2023