Ethiopia: Addis Drafts Vehicle Emission Control Regulation

- Installs air quality monitor over 10 places

ADDIS ABABA - A new vehicle emission control regulation has been drafted to monitor air quality and tackle air pollution in the metropolis, the Addis Ababa Environmental Protection Authority said.

The authority in collaboration with C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group has been offering awareness creation training for air quality and communication experts that were drawn from various countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Addis Ababa Environmental Protection Authority Executive Director Dida Dirriba stated that various measures would be taken to reduce vehicle emissions, improve public transport, and enhance green climate. These initiatives are instrumental to monitor air quality and alleviate air pollution in the city.

Reference-grade air quality monitors have been installed at more than 10 places in the capital. Vehicle emission testing designed to identify and remove high emitting vehicles from Addis Ababa roads and development of Air Quality Management Plan (AQMP) to outline a range of measures to improve air quality, the director elaborated.

Despite the challenges, the city administration has made significant progress in curtailing air pollution and tackling climate change in recent years.

One of the biggest challenges is lack of awareness among the public about air quality and climate change. "This is why communication is so important. We need to be able to communicate the challenges we face and potential solutions in a clear and impactful manner."

According to him, the training aims to mobilize the communication experts to drive change through effective outreach. "Since vehicles have an immense impact on air quality, vehicle owners should either install emission reduction devices or gradually change used cars that release high emission by the new one in the future."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group have been assisting the Addis Ababa's administration in the formulation code that will force buildings to entail green spaces and other climate-friendly structures. The partnership is a significant step towards creating a sustainable urban environment, making the metropolis a lively place to live in improving the design of buildings, and associated facilities, Dida remarked.

The Group's Regional Air Quality Technical Advisor for East Africa Tibebu Assefa for his part said vehicle energy usage adversely contributes to the air quality in Addis Ababa; calling for strong cooperation to address such a challenge.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 8 NOVEMBER 2023