Ethiopia: Ministries Pledge to Boost Maritime Cooperation

8 November 2023
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian Ministries of Defense, and Transport and Logistics have vowed to exchange maritime security information and safeguard shipments.

Briefing the media on Monday, Defense Minister Abraham Belay (PhD) said that the accord would enable the ministries to exchange views and information on maritime and naval force securities and also strengthen horizontal and interwoven capacity building engagements in the sector.

The minister further remarked that the agreement would bring a significant platform to apply global-reached technologies, knowledge, and research among others.

"It also brings an opportunity for retired naval forces and defense staff with minor injuries to rejoin the maritime sector," he added.

Minister of Transport and Logistics Alemu Sime (PhD) for his part emphasized that the agreement is an instrument to ensure the security of country's logistics shipments and offer training to equip the sector with trained manpower recruited locally and overseas.

In addition to the information exchange and shipment security, Alemu (PhD) added that the cooperation would be an ideal mechanism to undertake occupational disciplines, experience sharing and suggest solutions on the ways forward to better serve the nation.

BY ASHENAFI ANIMUT

