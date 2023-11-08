Ethiopia: Commendable Results Due to Effective Implementation of Coha

It has been a year since the breakthrough deal, the Signing of the Cessation of Hostility Agreement (CoHA), was made between the government and TPLF to end the two year long war and bring about lasting peace.

The peace deal was a critical step towards ending the war between the two parties and ensuring lasting peace.

Following the agreement, it was made possible to silence the guns, access unobstructed flow of humanitarian supplies to the people in Tigray and the surrounding areas, reverse the humanitarian crisis and secure lives, ensure the resumption of public services, establish an interim administration in Tigray and hand over heavy and medium weapons.

Similarly, a transitional justice policy that is acceptable to the majority of Ethiopians and expected to be productive was set up. The core responsibilities of transitional justice lie in dealing with the past wrongs, ascertaining the truth and holding accountability, prosecute, compensate and forgive past crimes, and in the end to achieve national reconciliation, which is key to foster mutual trust and confidence, promote peace and national unity among the people of Ethiopia.

Currently, various activities that are foundations to achieve the desired outcomes are carried out. In fact, the government of Ethiopia prioritizes peace; it has always been willing to bring conflicts to the table and resolve differences in a peaceful manner. Even before the outbreak of the war with TPLF, the government has been expressing its unshakable position and firm stand for peace by going the extra mile and beseeching to resolve differences through dialogue instead of military confrontations. Unfortunately, all was in vain.

In the same way, since the Pretoria Peace Agreement was signed, the government has been striving determinedly and unwaveringly to fully implement the stated terms effectively and uncompromisingly - to hold genuine national reconciliation, address all the challenges and ensure lasting peace throughout the country.

Government's increased commitment and dedication to effectively implement the Pretoria Agreement is also hailed as a milestone by regional and international actors. Congruently, the diplomatic and multilateral relations that were strained following the conflict with some countries and international organizations are normalizing noticeably. Today, global countries and development actors are showing their partnership and support to Ethiopia meaningfully.

In relation to the first anniversary of Ethiopia's Cessation of Hostilities Agreement with TPLF, Antony J. Blinken, United States Secretary of State, affirmed his administration's commitment to supporting peace and justice for all Ethiopians. "The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to working with the Ethiopian government and people toward our shared goal of a united, peaceful, and prosperous Ethiopia," he added.

In a statement issued last Monday in relation to the first anniversary of the Pretoria Peace Agreement, Government Communication Service (GCS) also stated the government's unwavering commitment to the implementation of the agreement through a number of bold and decisive measures to build trust and consolidate peace.

Reaffirming to redouble efforts to consolidate peace and ensure the full implementation of the Peace Agreement, the statement appreciated all entities playing part to sustain peace in Ethiopia. "Ethiopia counts on the continued engagement of our friends and partners for lasting peace in Ethiopia."

However, the idea of national reconciliation and achieving peace is not a thing realized overnight. Rather, it demands concerted efforts of all. In this regard, the collective efforts of all Ethiopians at home and abroad; partners and supporters' efforts are crucial to sustain the current commendable achievements due to effective implementation of Pretoria Agreement.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 8 NOVEMBER 2023