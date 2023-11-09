Zimbabwe: Work Hard! Diplomatic Stations Are Not Holiday Resorts - Mnangagwa Tells Ambassadors

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has told Zimbabwean diplomats to defend the county's policies and push the Vision 2030 agenda through building strong alliances at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Addressing ambassadors, consuls generals and heads of mission on how to deepen Zimbabwe's Foreign Policy thrust and ideals at State House on Wednesday, Mnangagwa urged diplomats to raise the country "to its rightful place among nations."

"It is your supreme mandate as diplomats to increase the country's global visibility by way of facilitating and building strong alliances at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

"As diplomats, you are a vital cog of my administration. Through your individual and collective skills, Vision 2030 must be a reality. I challenge you to work harder to produce tangible outcomes and results that impact on the overall growth of our country's GDP and improve the quality of life for our people," Mnangagwa said.

He warned the diplomats against treating their mission stations as "holiday resorts".

Added Mnangagwa, "Diplomatic stations are not holiday resorts; you must work and deliver traceable results for the country. None but ourselves will build the Zimbabwe we all want. You must play your part.

"As we consolidate the successes of our nation, you have a duty to continue popularising and defending our policies and programmes, particularly that 'Zimbabwe is open for business.' Never be apologetic about who we are as Zimbabweans.

"We fought for democracy, we respect our rich liberation war heritage, and we have a clear vision for our future and what we want to accomplish as a people. Always tell our true Zimbabwean story, which embodies our vision, values, culture, hopes and aspirations.

"Those that deal with us must be willing to respect this fact. This position must always be emphatic among our diplomats. Stand tall with your heads high, wherever you go. Zimbabwe is not a second class nation, or a province or colony of any country, No. Those that make noises from various quotas as if we are part of their countries are delusional and must wake up to reality," highlighted the President, adding that pushing for the removal of sanctions is critical.

Zimbabwe's foreign policy remains deeply rooted in Economic diplomacy, boosting the country's attractiveness; increasing global visibility and strengthening capacity and resource mobilisation.