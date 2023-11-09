South Africa: Johnson Impresses With Chiefs Win

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson raised his hand up to be considered for a permanent role after guiding the Soweto giants to a 3-2 victory over Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday.

It was a match played behind closed doors at FNB Stadium due to sanctions imposed on Amakhosi by the league following some crowd trouble.

Chiefs went ahead through Edson Castillo just after 15 minutes before Ranga Chivaviro doubled their advantage 10 minutes later.

The Urban Warriors tried to come back through Luvuyo Phewa two minutes before half time but substitute Christian Saile Basomboli grabbed Chiefs' third goal with seven minutes.

On 90 minutes, Luke Baartman reduced arrears for the Capetonians and it was not enough to upset the Soweto giants.

It was a crucial victory for Chiefs who stormed back into the to-eight ahead of Saturday's Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates

Chiefs went into the contest without suspended Sibongiseni Mthethwa but interim coach Cavin Johnson still had options to start Yusuf Maart and Castillo in central midfield.

Chivaviro, Nkosingiphile Ngcoboand Mduduzi Shabalala were given opportunities to start as Johnson stamped his authority in changing things.

Spurs coach Sean Connor made just one change from the team that upset Orlando Pirates last week by bringing in Therlo Moosa for Ashley Cupido.

Just after 15 minutes, Castillo handed Chiefs an advantage by heading in a cross from Maart.

Things looked positive for Amakhosi as Chivaviro then took advantage of some poor marking by Spurs when he turned in a Lubeni Haukongo attempt to clear Ngcobo's effort.

It was Chivaviro's his first goal in the Glamour Boys' colours.

Amakhosi were always sitting on the edge despite appearing to enjoy a comfortable lead but their visitors reduced arrears when Phewa connected a long ball from Jarrod Moroole.

Midway into the second half, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe came inches away from increasing Chiefs' lead with a headed effort but it went just side.

With 16 minutes to go, substitute Bradley Ralani hit the woodwork as the Soweto giants survived a very promising attack.

But the Soweto giants made life easy for themselves when they avoided late-match blues after Saile unleashed a low shot into the back of the net off a Keagan Dolly feed.

The visitors were, however, refusing to be intimidated and had 17-year-old Edson Baartman unleashed a powerful shot against Khune but that was not enough for a victory.